UPDATE 3-SAP reaches plea deal in Oracle criminal case

* SAP subsidiary charged with 12 counts over downloads
* SAP declines to provide details on plea agreement
* No individuals charged by U.S. prosecutors
(Adds detail about case schedule, outside analysis)
By Dan Levine
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept 8 SAP AG (SAPG.DE) agreed
to plead guilty to unspecified charges in a criminal case
involving unauthorized access to computers maintained by
software rival Oracle Corp ORCL.O, according to a court
filing.
U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors on Thursday charged
SAP's defunct TomorrowNow Inc unit with 11 counts of
unauthorized access to an Oracle computer, and one count of
criminal copyright infringement, according to a separate
filing.
The filing lists TomorrowNow as the sole defendant in the
criminal case. No individuals were charged.
Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 14, court
documents show.
"We have been working with the DOJ and we have reached an
agreement to resolve the matter. With the agreement we now look
forward to what we think is a fair and final resolution of the
matter," SAP spokesman Jim Dever said by phone.
He declined to give details of the plea agreement.
Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University School
of Law, said it is difficult to understand what will be
accomplished by bringing criminal charges against one defunct
company.
"What can they do to TomorrowNow that the marketplace
hasn't already done?" Goldman said. "DOJ may have felt they had
to do something, because this was such a high profile example
of putatively criminal behavior that they couldn't ignore it."
A Justice Department representative declined to comment on
the case.
The charges are the latest in a long-running legal
controversy involving SAP and Oracle. Last year a civil jury
awarded Oracle $1.3 billion over accusations that SAP
subsidiary TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle
files.
A judge has since reduced that award to $272 million.
SAP acquired TomorrowNow in 2005 after Oracle took over
PeopleSoft. TomorrowNow provided third party maintenance and
support services to companies that used software licensed from
Oracle.
According to the criminal charges, TomorrowNow employees
repeatedly gained access to Oracle's computers in 2006 and 2007
using log-in credentials from other companies.
For instance, on Dec. 13, 2006, TomorrowNow employees
obtained updates for Oracle real estate management software by
using credentials from Merck & Co.
"We are very pleased that the Department of Justice brought
criminal charges against SAP for their widespread and
systematic theft of Oracle's intellectual property to which SAP
has repeatedly confessed," Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger
said.
An Oracle representative may wish to address the court at
sentencing next week in an Oakland federal courtroom,
prosecutors and TomorrowNow said in a joint court filing.
The criminal case in U.S. District Court, Northern District
of California is United States of America v. TomorrowNow Inc.,
11-cr-0642.
