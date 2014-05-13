Oracle faces scrutiny over $1.3-bln damages verdict against SAP

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 13 A U.S. appeals court
appeared skeptical on Tuesday about reinstating a
$1.3-billion-dollar verdict won by Oracle against SAP, in a case
where the European software company admitted massive copyright
infringement by one of its business units.
A Northern California jury awarded Oracle Corp $1.3
billion in 2010 over accusations that SAP AG
subsidiary, TomorrowNow, wrongfully downloaded millions of
Oracle files. SAP had acquired TomorrowNow as part of a strategy
to provide software support to Oracle customers at lower rates
than what Oracle charged, and eventually convince some of those
companies to become SAP customers.
The trial between the two enterprise software competitors
was widely watched at the time, as top Oracle executives Larry
Ellison and Safra Catz testified. However, U.S. District Judge
Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California slashed the $1.3 billion
verdict and ruled that Oracle had proven actual damages of only
$272 million.
Oracle has asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to
reverse that ruling.
At a court hearing on Tuesday before a three judge 9th
Circuit panel, Oracle attorney Kathleen Sullivan said internal
SAP documents showed that SAP had expected about $900 million in
new revenue by using TomorrowNow to poach Oracle customers.
That, and other evidence, was sufficient for the jury to arrive
at its $1.3 billion figure, Sullivan argued.
However, 9th Circuit Judges Susan Graber and William
Fletcher said those SAP revenue figures were not objective
evidence of the value of the copyrighted material.
"It's hypothetical revenue information, which is not the
same," Graber said.
The judges did not issue a formal ruling from the bench.
SAP eventually shuttered TomorrowNow, which pleaded guilty
to criminal copyright infringement and other charges.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Oracle Corp et al. vs. SAP AG
et al., 12-16944.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)