UPDATE 1-Oracle faces scrutiny over $1.3 bln verdict against SAP

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 13 A U.S. appeals court
appeared skeptical on Tuesday about reinstating a $1.3 billion
jury verdict won by Oracle Corp against SAP, in a case
where the European software company admitted massive copyright
infringement.
At a court hearing on Tuesday, two 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals judges also suggested Oracle may deserve more than the
roughly $300 million it had been assigned by a lower court.
A Northern California jury awarded Oracle $1.3 billion in
2010 over accusations that SAP AG subsidiary,
TomorrowNow, wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files. SAP
had acquired TomorrowNow as part of a strategy to provide
software support to Oracle customers at lower rates than what
Oracle charged, and eventually convince some of those companies
to become SAP customers.
The trial between the two enterprise software competitors
was widely watched at the time, as top Oracle executives Larry
Ellison and Safra Catz testified. However, U.S. District Judge
Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California ruled that Oracle had
proven actual damages of only $272 million.
Oracle has asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to
reverse that ruling.
At a court hearing on Tuesday before a three-judge 9th
Circuit panel, Oracle attorney Kathleen Sullivan said internal
SAP documents showed SAP had expected about $900 million in new
revenue by using TomorrowNow to poach Oracle customers. That,
and other evidence, was sufficient for the jury to arrive at its
$1.3 billion figure, Sullivan argued.
However, 9th Circuit Judge Susan Graber questioned whether
those SAP revenue figures were objective evidence of the value
of the copyrighted material.
"It's hypothetical revenue information, which is not the
same," Graber said.
"These may be pie in the sky dreaming," Judge William
Fletcher added.
The judges did not issue a formal ruling from the bench. SAP
eventually shuttered TomorrowNow, which pleaded guilty to
criminal copyright infringement and other charges.
SAP admitted liability for the downloads just prior to the
2010 trial, so the only issue in dispute was how much SAP would
pay Oracle in damages. Oracle said that figure should be
calculated based on what SAP would have paid Oracle had it
licensed the materials, instead of downloading them without
permission. Oracle estimated that amount in the billions.
In her lower court ruling, however, Hamilton decided Oracle
is only entitled to profits it had lost as a result of the
downloads, as well as any profits SAP gained. The judge
calculated that amount at $272 million.
At the 9th Circuit hearing on Tuesday, Graber said $272
million "seems low," and Fletcher said it "seems to me wrong."
SAP attorney Tharan "Greg" Lanier defended the amount,
though he acknowledged that Oracle presented evidence at trial
that the profits calculation could come to $487 million.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Oracle Corp et al. vs. SAP AG
et al., 12-16944.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Richard Chang)