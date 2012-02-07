Oracle seeks new trial against SAP over downloads

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Oracle Corp
will head to a retrial against SAP AG over copyright
infringement allegations after a U.S. judge slashed a previous
monetary award against SAP by over $1 billion.
In a court filing on Monday, Oracle said it would reject a
reduced $272 million damages award. A spokesman for SAP could
not immediately be reached for comment.
A Northern California jury had determined in 2010 that
Oracle should be paid $1.3 billion over accusations SAP
subsidiary TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle
files.
However, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton last year
found that Oracle had proven actual damages of only $272
million. Hamilton said Oracle could accept a $272 million award
or opt for a new trial against SAP.
In the filing on Monday, Oracle said it had "no choice" but
to seek a new trial, so it could vindicate the jury's verdict.