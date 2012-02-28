UPDATE 1-Retrial between Oracle and SAP set for June 2012

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Oracle Corp
and SAP AG are scheduled to kick off a retrial on June
18, 2012, over copyright infringement allegations against a SAP
unit, a U.S. judge ordered on Tuesday.
A Northern California jury determined in 2010 that Oracle
should be paid $1.3 billion over accusations SAP subsidiary
TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files.
However, Hamilton found last year that Oracle had proven
actual damages of only $272 million. Hamilton said Oracle could
accept a $272 million award, or opt for a new trial against SAP.
Oracle chose a retrial earlier this month, although it had
argued its executives and lawyers could not accommodate the June
2012 date. SAP welcomed the schedule.
An Oracle spokeswoman declined to comment on Tuesday.
SAP spokesman James Dever said: "We're pleased with the
decision and the move toward resolving this in a prompt manner."
If one of Oracle's attorneys is busy in a separate trial
scheduled for June in New York, Hamilton said she would cancel
the June 18 date.
However, Hamilton said there is a fair chance the Oracle/SAP
trial schedule will stay on track, "given that the vast majority
of trials scheduled in the federal district courts do not
actually occur."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Oracle USA, Inc., et al. v. SAP AG, et al,
07-1658.