UPDATE 4-Judge rejects Oracle $1.3bln verdict against SAP

* Ruling paves way for possible new trial
* Judge says Oracle proved actual damages of only $272 mln
* Jury had awarded Oracle $1.3 bln in damages last year
* Oracle will pursue "full measure of damages"-spokeswoman
(Adds details from ruling)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 Oracle Corp ORCL.O
suffered a significant setback as a U.S. judge discarded its
$1.3 billion jury verdict against SAP AG (SAPG.DE), paving the
way for a possible new trial in the years-long dispute.
In a ruling released on Thursday, U.S. District Judge
Phyllis Hamilton called the $1.3 billion copyright infringement
verdict against SAP "grossly excessive."
Oracle had proven actual damages of only $272 million,
wrote Hamilton, who called for a new trial unless Oracle agreed
to accept that amount.
Oracle shares fell 0.8 percent to close at $27.85 on
Nasdaq.
The legal battle between two of the software industry's
largest players captivated Silicon Valley last year. A
three-week trial included testimony from such top executives as
billionaire Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and Oracle President Safra
Catz.
The jury awarded Oracle $1.3 billion over accusations that
SAP subsidiary TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of
Oracle files.
Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger on Thursday said there
was "voluminous evidence" on the "tremendous value" of Oracle's
stolen intellectual property.
"We believe the jury got it right and we intend to pursue
the full measure of damages that we believe are owed to
Oracle," Hellinger said.
SAP spokesman Jim Dever said the company is "very
gratified" by the decision as it believed the verdict was
wrong.
"We hope the court's action will help drive this matter to
a final resolution," Dever said.
In analyzing its options, Oracle can either accept the $272
million figure, ask for a new trial, or appeal Hamilton's
ruling, said Chris Scott Graham, a Northern California
intellectual property lawyer who is not involved in the case.
"There's going to be some interesting internal discussions
at Oracle," Graham said, adding that SAP could also appeal the
$272 million figure.
Hamilton found Oracle's $1.3 billion damages award
"contrary to the weight of the evidence."
Oracle "elicited self-serving testimony from its executives
regarding the price they claim they would have demanded in an
admittedly fictional negotiation," Hamilton wrote.
The judge found that Oracle "proffered the speculative
opinion of its damages expert, which was based on little more
than guesses about the parties' expectations."
During the trial, SAP's lawyers accused Ellison of plucking
damages numbers "out of the air."
Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University School
of Law, said a $272 million damages award is still very rare in
copyright litigation.
"Oracle still got a huge dollar amount in a copyright case,
it still knocked TomorrowNow out of the marketplace, and it
still got all the glory of having shined a negative spotlight
on SAP," Goldman said.
At trial in Hamilton's Oakland, California courtroom, SAP
co-CEO Bill McDermott took the stand and apologized to Oracle
for the events surrounding TomorrowNow.
Oracle also linked former SAP chief and current
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) CEO Leo Apotheker to the operations of
TomorrowNow during the trial. But it did not appear to produce
evidence to prove Apotheker knew of any theft.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Oracle USA, Inc., et al. v. SAP AG, et al,
07-1658.
