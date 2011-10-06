UPDATE 1-Oracle to pay $199.5 mln to resolve false claims case

* Case involves contract dating back to 1998
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Oracle Corp ORCL.O has
agreed to pay $199.5 million plus interest to settle
allegations that the software giant failed to give promised
discounts to the federal government, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
The world's No. 3 software company was also accused of
making false statements about its sales practices and discounts
and failing to meet its contract obligations to provide
complete information about its sales practices.
Additionally, Oracle did not disclose higher discounts
given to other customers and as a result the federal government
paid more for its products than it should have, according to
the Justice Department.
The settlement over false claims allegations is the largest
involving the General Services Administration, which handles
procurement for the federal government.
"Resolutions like this one - the largest GSA false claims
settlement in history - demonstrate our commitment to ensure
taxpayers are not overpaying for the products and services they
receive," Tony West, head of the Justice Department's Civil
Division, said in a statement.
Oracle denied any wrongdoing or that it engaged in fraud as
part of the contract, which dates back to 1998, and argued that
many of the witnesses were no longer available or did not
remember the events.
Nevertheless, company spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger said
"Oracle has therefore decided to avoid the distraction and high
cost of litigating this case by settling."
The settlement represents about 11 percent of the $1.84
billion in net income Oracle had in the quarter that ended Aug.
31.
The case involved a former Oracle employee who became a
whistleblower, Paul Frascella, and he will receive $40 million
as his share, according to the Justice Department.
Oracle shares closed up 56 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $30.07
in regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
