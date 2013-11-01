Shareholders voice displeasure with Oracle's pay watchdogs

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 1 Shareholders in Oracle Corp
have sent a message to the people who set Chief
Executive Larry Ellison's pay, re-electing the directors on the
board's compensation committee by much smaller margins than the
rest of the directors, according to a filing on Friday.
All board members received majority votes by wide margins
except for the members of the compensation committee - Bruce
Chizen, George Conrades and Naomi Seligman - who each won
re-election with margins of about 53 percent or less, including
non-voted shares, according to a filing on Friday.
At Oracle's shareholders meeting on Thursday, a majority
opposed the company's executive compensation policy but
supported the board of directors in separate votes. At the time,
Oracle gave a tally for the vote on compensation but did not
provide figures for votes on individual board members.
All the votes were symbolic, but the close vote on the three
directors underscored growing discontent over what some
investors call inflated pay packages.
Challenges to 69-year old Ellison's pay come as the world's
No. 2 software maker, which he co-founded four decades ago,
tries to fend off smaller, aggressive companies offering
software and Internet-based products at prices that often
undercut Oracle.
Ellison owns about 25 percent of Oracle.