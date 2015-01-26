European pension funds lobby Oracle on pay, governance

Jan 25 Two European pension funds have written a
letter to Oracle Corp complaining about leading
shareholder Larry Ellison's large influence over the U.S.
business software company and urging it to allow outsider
shareholders a greater say in the company's unpopular pay
policies.
It is the latest salvo in a four-year campaign by Dutch fund
group PGGM and Britain's Railways Pension Trustee Company Ltd,
known as Railpen, against Ellison and his company's governance,
which has so far brought no response at all from Oracle, and
only limited support from other shareholders.
In a letter addressed to the Oracle board that was seen by
Reuters, the shareholders demanded that Oracle "address board
accountability by implementing proxy access" and "implement a
compensation structure that shareholders can support". The funds
said they would send the letter to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday.
Oracle did not immediately return a request for comment on
Sunday.
Both PGGM and Railpen have campaigned for years for easier
access to Oracle's board and have opposed Ellison's
compensation, which last year totaled $67 million, according to
Oracle's proxy filing.
Ellison, who founded in 1977 the company that became Oracle
and only last year stepped down as CEO to become executive
chairman, owns about 25 percent of the company's shares,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
By comparison, the campaigning fund groups have a miniscule
share. PGGM owns 0.08 percent of Oracle's shares, according to
Thomson Reuters data. It was not immediately clear how many
shares Railpen holds.
Last year Railpen worked with a number of other pension
investment groups to get a "proxy access" measure onto the
ballot at Oracle's shareholder meeting, which proposed that
shareholders would have the power to nominate candidates to join
the board.
The proposal, which Oracle and Ellison opposed, was
defeated, although PGGM and Railpen say it had the support of 68
percent of votes from shareholders outside of Oracle itself. At
the same meeting, an advisory vote on Oracle's executive pay was
defeated, but the company made no changes as a result.
It is not clear that the pension funds' latest attempt to
engage Oracle will be any more successful than previous forays.
"Over the past four years, PGGM and Railpen have together
written several letters to certain directors to begin a
constructive dialogue for addressing our governance concerns,"
said the latest letter. "Despite numerous attempts over this
period, no meeting with any director has been forthcoming."
(Reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle, Luc Cohen in New York and
Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)