U.S. sues Oracle, alleges salary and hiring discrimination

WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.

The department, in a statement announcing the lawsuit, said the company was prohibited from any such discriminatory practices given the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives as a contractor with the federal government.

Oracle America is part of Oracle Corp. (Writing by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)