New Issue- Oracle Corp sells $5 bln in 2-part notes

Oct 19 Oracle Corp on Thursday sold $5 billion
of 2-part senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ORACLE CORP

TRANCHE 1
AMT $2.5 BLN    COUPON 1.2 PCT     MATURITY    10/16/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.827   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.236 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 45 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

TRANCHE 2
AMT $2.5 BLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/17/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.878   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.514 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 68 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS

