New Issue- Oracle Corp sells $5 bln in 2-part notes

Oct 19 Oracle Corp on Thursday sold $5 billion of 2-part senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ORACLE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $2.5 BLN COUPON 1.2 PCT MATURITY 10/16/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.827 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.236 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 45 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $2.5 BLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 10/17/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.878 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.514 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 68 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS