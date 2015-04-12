Avid Technology to buy Orad Hi-Tec Systems for 5.67 euros per share

BRIEF-Green Plains reports Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $887.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $981.8 million
April 12 Orad Hi-Tec Systems, a technology provider for broadcasters, said it will be bought by U.S.-based Avid Technology Inc for 5.67 euros per share, valuing the company at about 66 million euros ($70.03 million).
The deal, which would merge Orad into Avid's newly formed Israeli subsidiary, is expected to close by the second quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Q1 revenue $887.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $981.8 million
* Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle
* Pembina stock falls 3.3 percent to C$42.05; Veresen up 19 percent to C$18.13