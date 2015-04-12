Avid Technology to buy Orad Hi-Tec Systems for 5.67 euros per share

April 12 Orad Hi-Tec Systems, a technology provider for broadcasters, said it will be bought by U.S.-based Avid Technology Inc for 5.67 euros per share, valuing the company at about 66 million euros ($70.03 million).

The deal, which would merge Orad into Avid's newly formed Israeli subsidiary, is expected to close by the second quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)