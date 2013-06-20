版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 04:08 BJT

Oracle's new software sales edge up 1 percent

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 20

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Oracle Corp on Thursday reported a 1 percent increase in new software sales and Internet-based software subscriptions to $4 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, at the low end of its own forecasts.

The company, the world's No. 3 software maker, had forecast a 1 percent to 11 percent rise in new software license and cloud subscription revenue. Investors scrutinize new software sales because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important indicator of future profit.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐