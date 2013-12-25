Oramed to raise $15.8 mln in direct offering to investors

JERUSALEM Dec 25 Oramed, an Israeli developer of oral drug delivery systems, said it had agreed to sell 1.58 million shares of its common stock at $10 per share in a registered direct offering.

Net proceeds of $15.8 million will go towards expenses primarily related to the company's U.S. focused clinical development of its oral insulin for type 1 and type 2 diabetes indications, as well as pre clinical and clinical studies for its oral GLP-1 analog project, and for general corporate purposes, Oramed said.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

Oramed's Nasdaq-listed shares closed at $15 on Tuesday.