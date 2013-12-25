Oramed to raise $15.8 mln in direct offering to investors

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
JERUSALEM Dec 25 Oramed, an Israeli developer of oral drug delivery systems, said it had agreed to sell 1.58 million shares of its common stock at $10 per share in a registered direct offering.
Net proceeds of $15.8 million will go towards expenses primarily related to the company's U.S. focused clinical development of its oral insulin for type 1 and type 2 diabetes indications, as well as pre clinical and clinical studies for its oral GLP-1 analog project, and for general corporate purposes, Oramed said.
Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.
Oramed's Nasdaq-listed shares closed at $15 on Tuesday.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.