Israel's Oramed says oral insulin capsule trial a success

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
JERUSALEM Jan 30 Oramed, an Israeli developer of oral drug delivery systems, said on Thursday a mid-stage trial for its oral insulin capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes met all primary and secondary endpoints.
During the Phase 2a trial, conducted under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration new drug protocol, 30 patients with type 2 diabetes took part in an in-patient setting for one week.
Endpoints of safety as well as pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic effects were evaluated.
"We are extremely pleased with the results, which give a solid validation for Oramed's platform technology in general and our oral insulin programme in particular," said Nadav Kidron, Oramed's chief executive.
Kidron said the company is planning a Phase 2b study later in 2014 and will initiate a Phase 2a FDA study for type 1 diabetes in the near term.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
