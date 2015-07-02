Orange aims for growth in Africa, Middle East

| LONDON, July 2
LONDON, July 2 Telecom operator Orange
aims to grow revenue from its Africa and Middle East operation
by about 5 percent a year through 2018 and is looking for
expansion opportunities in the region, Chief Financial Officer
Ramon Fernandez said.
Speaking at a press conference, Fernandez said the goal was
to improve operating profit from the region by "even more" than
the sales growth.
Orange sees Africa and the Middle East as key to the French
company's future, especially since it sold its mobile operations
in Britain and Switzerland. Unlike its European businesses,
Orange's revenues in Africa and the Middle East are growing as
more people switch to smartphones.
Orange has about 100 million subscribers in Egypt, Morocco,
Tunisia, Senegal and Mali among other countries, and they
brought in nearly 10 percent of group sales last year. Revenues
from the region rose by 7 percent to reach 4.29 billion euros,
generating operating profit of 1.4 billion euros.
Orange recently created a separate unit for the African and
Middle Eastern operations to make them more visible to investors
and to run them more efficiently.
Fernandez said this structure could allow Orange to
eventually float the unit or bring in financial investors or
strategic partners.
"We do not prejudge what we will do with the benefits of
this legal structure," he said.
"So what are we doing is creating conditions for taking
opportunities when they arise."
Asked whether Orange would consider acquisitions in the
Middle East and Africa, Fernandez said it would consider "adding
on a very selective basis some assets if we can find them at the
right price."
Trade publication TMT Finance reported on Thursday that
Orange was in talks with Indian operator Bharti Airtel
over potentially buying some of its activities in Africa. Bharti
entered the region about five years ago and is said to be
weighing a sale because of unsatisfying results.
Fernandez declined to comment on whether talks were underway
with Bharti Airtel.
Orange shares closed up 0.6 percent to 14.16 euros on
Thursday, compared with a 1 percent drop for France's blue chip
CAC 40 index.
(Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark Potter)