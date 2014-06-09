Orange ends Canal+ talks over Dailymotion video website-report

PARIS, June 9 French telecoms group Orange
has ended talks with Vivendi's Canal+ over
the pay-television operator taking a stake in online
video-sharing website Dailymotion, newspaper Les Echos said on
Monday.
The two sides did not agree on a strategy for Dailymotion,
namely whether it should push more into paid content instead of
the mostly free video that dominates the site (www.dailymotion.com)
today.
The newspaper said that parallel talks with Microsoft
could also fall through because the U.S. firm was only
willing to invest in Dailymotion alongside another partner.
Orange has been searching for a partner for Dailymotion to
help the website expand outside France and help it compete with
much larger rivals such as Google's YouTube and
IAC/InteractiveCorp's Vimeo.
Orange did not reply to a request for comment on Monday.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)