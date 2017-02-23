UPDATE 3-Orange ready to play ball with Canal Plus on sports rights

* Orange wants to partner with Canal Plus rather than buy
stake
* No talks under way on broader industry consolidation
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Feb 23 Leading French telecoms company
Orange said it was interested in working with Canal
Plus on acquiring sports rights rather than trying to buy a
stake in the pay TV business.
The two had been discussing a possible move by Orange to buy
into Canal Plus, owned by media giant Vivendi,
according to sources close to the matter.
However, Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard indicated a
change of tack on Thursday.
"No, I don't want to buy Canal Plus," Richard said in an
interview with BFM Business radio station.
"Orange and Canal Plus are important partners. Can we do
more together? For sure, but on a industrial and commercial
basis, not through a stake acquisition."
Following speculation on a possible resumption of broader
talks to cut the number of French telecoms operators to three
from four, Richard told reporters there were "driving forces" in
favour of consolidation, but that no formal talks were taking
place.
The last merger attempt between Orange and Bouygues
's telecoms business fell apart in April last year.
Richard was speaking after Orange reported a 1.3 percent
increase in its yearly core operating profit, helped by strong
sales in Spain and a reduction in labour costs.
Bouygues, which also reported its full-year earnings on
Thursday, said that a robust performance at its telecoms arm
showed that the business can thrive on its own.
FROM TELECOMS TO SPORT
Richard's comments highlight the difficulties the company
has faced in a rapidly-changing sector, which faces new
competition from Netflix, Amazon and other new
TV content providers globally.
Telecoms companies such as BT in Britain have
invested heavily in sports rights to broaden their appeal to
customers. However, Orange, which has a distribution agreement
with Canal Plus, has little such content of its own.
French business newspaper Les Echos reported this month that
Orange and Canal Plus could set up a commercial venture to
address strong competition from SFR Group, the
country's second-biggest telecoms operator.
"Everybody knows that there's one player relatively
aggressive in building an offer in sports rights," Richard told
financial analysts in an apparent reference to SFR which has
bought rights to show English Premier League soccer in France.
Canal Plus shows matches from France's Ligue 1 and European
Champions League soccer, while Qatar-controlled beIN Sports also
has a share of the rights.
($1 = 0.9473 euros)
