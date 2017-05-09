SFR seeks $2.6 bln in damages from Orange in antitrust litigation

PARIS May 9 France's second-biggest telecoms
operator SFR is seeking 2.4 billion euros ($2.6
billion) in damages from bigger rival Orange in an
antitrust litigation tied to the corporate market in the
country.
SFR's claim is detailed in Orange's 2016 annual
registration document and was first reported by French news
magazine L'Express.
"SFR has accustomed us to prohibitive demands in the past
that were not put into effect," a spokesman for Orange said. SFR
declined to comment.
SFR's initial estimates for the damages amounted to 512
million euros, Orange said in its registration document.
Verizon and BT, which also provide services
for the corporate sector in France, are respectively claiming
215 million and 150 million euros respectively, Orange said.
The two telecoms groups were not immediately available for
comment.
The three legal actions against Orange are brought before
the Paris Commercial Court, Orange said.
These financial claims follow a 2015 decision by the French
competition authority that fined Orange 350 million euros for
abusing its dominant position to hold back competition in the
corporate sector.
($1 = 0.9194 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by
John Irish)