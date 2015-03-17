Orange will take time to review options on Dailymotion

PARIS, March 17 France's Orange plans
to take more time to review options for selling a stake in video
sharing site Dailymotion, denying media reports that it was to
enter exclusive talks with Asia's PCCW.
"We did not sign an exclusivity with PCCW," said Orange
Chief Executive Stephane Richard at a presentation on the
group's 2020 strategy. "We want to take a bit of time to
evaluate other options."
Orange has been looking for a partner for over a year to
help Dailymotion expand internationally to try to compete with
much larger rival Google's Youtube. PCCW is an
internet and telecoms giant based in Hong Kong and controlled by
tycoon Richard Li, the son of businessman Li Ka-Shing.
In 2013 Orange was in talks to sell all or part of the site
to Yahoo but the French government scuppered the deal
over concerns that a promising start-up getting snapped up by a
U.S. giant.
This time around Orange has said it would sell only a
minority stake. In early 2014 Microsoft was said to be
interested but nothing came of those reports.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud)