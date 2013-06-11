Orange CEO held for questioning in France for further 24 hours

BRIEF-CME Group Inc announces first trades of Monday weekly equity index options
* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options
PARIS, June 11 A French prosecutor decided on Tuesday to hold Orange CEO Stephane Richard for questioning for another 24 hours over his role in a 2008 arbitration process that resulted in a large pay-out to businessman Bernard Tapie, a source close to the investigation said.
Richard has been held for questioning in Paris since Monday. The process can last up to 48 hours until judges decide whether a person is put under formal investigation or not.
Richard was at the time head of cabinet to then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now the head of the International Monetary Fund. Richard has denied any wrongdoing.
* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options
ZURICH, April 4 An anonymous tip to Dutch authorities on thousands of suspicious accounts at Credit Suisse could hardly have come at a worse time for Switzerland and its banks.
* Aluminium biggest speculative long on LME - Marex (Updates with closing prices)