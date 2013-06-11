Orange CEO held for questioning in France for further 24 hours

PARIS, June 11 A French prosecutor decided on Tuesday to hold Orange CEO Stephane Richard for questioning for another 24 hours over his role in a 2008 arbitration process that resulted in a large pay-out to businessman Bernard Tapie, a source close to the investigation said.

Richard has been held for questioning in Paris since Monday. The process can last up to 48 hours until judges decide whether a person is put under formal investigation or not.

Richard was at the time head of cabinet to then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now the head of the International Monetary Fund. Richard has denied any wrongdoing.