Orange CEO Richard held for questioning in Tapie case - source

UPDATE 3-China anti-graft body investigating chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date
PARIS, June 10 Orange CEO Stephane Richard was held for questioning on Monday over his role in a 2008 arbitration process that resulted in a large pay-out to businessman Bernard Tapie, a judicial source said.
Richard was at the time head of cabinet to then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now the head of the International Monetary Fund. The fact of being held for questioning does not mean he will be put under investigation for the accusations. Richard has denied any wrongdoing. Orange declined to comment.
DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia has included a disclosure on credit risk retention requirements, part of the U.S. Dodd-Frank Act, in the prospectus of a debut dollar sukuk which it is expected to issue this week and could total $10 billion.
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.