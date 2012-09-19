UPDATE 1-EU has doubts about Hutchison's Orange Austria deal

* Regulator questions if Hutchison 3G can find remedies

* Also considering UPS-TNT Express deal implications

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Austrian telecoms operator Hutchison 3G may not be able to offer sufficient concessions to satisfy regulators considering its 1.3 billion euro bid for France Telecom's Orange Austria, EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday.

"This is a $1.6 billion deal which, if it went through, would bring the current four competitors in the national mobile market down to three," said Almunia, the European competition commissioner, according to the text of a speech he gave at Georgetown Law School in Washington.

"We are looking very carefully into this proposed merger and we have recently raised objections against it. At this stage, the question remains whether effective remedies will be found to clear this merger," he said.

Hutchison 3G, Austria's third-largest mobile operator and a unit of Hutchison Whampoa, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said last week the European Commission objected to its Orange Austria takeover.

Hutchison had offered to let rivals use its mobile network to sooth concerns about the elimination of a fourth player, but some rivals were negative about the proposal during when asked by the commission.

Almunia said the EU watchdog was also considering the competition implications of United Parcel Service's proposed 5.2 billion euro ($6.8 billion) takeover of Dutch peer TNT Express before deciding whether to seek concessions or clear the deal.

"An important issue in the analysis of this deal is whether the company that would result from the merger would be constrained by ... (Deutsche Post unit) DHL and FedEx ," he said.

"Many European companies use parcel express delivery services as part of their logistic chains, notably for cross-border shipments. Therefore, it is important that the prices of these services remain constrained by vigorous competition."