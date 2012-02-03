UPDATE 5-Hutch to buy Orange Austria as Asia firms shop in Europe

* Corporate Asia making number of European plays this year
* Deal to boost Hutchison's presence in Austrian market
* Hutch to sell some Orange Austria assets to Telekom
Austria
* Hutch shares jump over 3 pct in a flat overall market
* France Telecom says cash proceeds 70 mln euros
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G
will buy Orange Austria from France Telecom and a
private equity fund in a deal valued at 1.3 billion euros ($1.7
billion) including debt, expanding the corporate footprint in
Europe of one of Asia's richest men.
The deal by the unit of Hutchison Whampoa follows
a cluster of outbound M&A transactions from Asia in early 2012
as firms with large cash piles and low debt buy assets in
Europe, where economies are struggling with the debt crisis.
Hutchison said on Friday it would buy 100 percent of Orange
Austria, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
Hutchison shares rose as much as 3.8 percent to
HK$76.20 on the news, bucking a flat overall market.
Hutchison, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing,
has been shopping for regulated infrastructure and utility
assets in developed countries, especially Britain, which is open
to foreign ownership of its infrastructure assets.
"It is a good opportunity for those financially strong
companies to buy assets in Europe, especially if they believe in
the strong growth prospect," said Conita Hung, head of equity
research at Delta Asia Financial Group.
Li's business empire bought British utility Northumbrian
Water Group for 2.41 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) last year,
having paid 5.8 billion pounds to buy the British electricity
distribution network of France EDF in 2010.
Li, a high-school drop-out nicknamed "Superman" by Hong Kong
media for his deal-making savvy, started out with a plastic
flower business and now has a global empire with 26,000
employees in 55 countries.
So far in 2012, Asian corporates have launched about $9.3
billion worth of outbound deals, compared with $181 billion
worth transactions attempted the whole of last year, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
High-profile deals this year include Shandong Heavy Industry
Group's purchase of a 75 percent stake in debt-laden Italian
yacht-maker Ferretti Group and China Investment Corp's
purchase of an 8.7 percent stake in the holding company of
Thames Water, the privately-held UK utility.
No.3 IN AUSTRIA
Hutchison 3G Austria already operates under the '3' brand,
competing against Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile and
Telekom Austria's A1. T-Mobile has a 31 percent market
share and A1 has 47 percent.
Hutchison said the deal would make it Austria's
third-biggest mobile phone operator, with 2.8 million customers
and a 22 percent market share. The two units had combined
revenues of more than 700 million euros in 2011.
In Vienna, Hutchinson 3G Austria chief Jan Trinow told
reporters the combined entity aimed to control a third of the
market in the medium term and could generate 500 million euros
in synergies over time.
He said he hoped for anti-trust approval by mid-year and
said the Orange brand would be phased out eventually.
"Overall, we do think the deal offers one of the few
relatively visible paths to long-term sustained profitability
for 3 Austria," Bank of America/Merrill Lynch said in a report.
As a second leg of the deal, Hutchison will sell some of
Orange Austria's assets to Telekom Austria for 390
million euros, Telekom said separately.
The assets comprise frequencies, base station sites, mobile
phone operator YESSS! Telekommunikation GmbH and certain
intellectual property rights, the statement added.
Hutch's net consideration is 900 million euros, giving the
business an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 6.9 times.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch said that the multiple paid by
Hutch "is at the high end of comparable private transaction
multiples, but below the 7.6 previously speculated."
EXIT LOW-GROWTH MARKETS
For France Telecom, the sale is the second deal in an
ongoing portfolio review aimed at exiting low-growth mature
markets and returning cash to shareholders. It recently agreed
to sell Orange Switzerland to private equity group Apax Partners
for about 1.6 billion euros.
Orange Austria is jointly owned by France Telecom and
Mid-Europa Partners.
France Telecom said it expected cash proceeds of 70 million
euros from the sale of its 35 percent equity stake in the
Austrian business, which had around 1 billion euros of debt. It
described the move as "another milestone in the optimisation" of
its asset portfolio following the Swiss transaction.
The French company will likely now announce a share buyback
programme for up to around 800 million euros, or half of the
proceeds of the two sales, according to Raymond James analysts.
"This would also leave more than enough to pay for half of
the acquisition of minority interests in Mobistar
while the other half would be paid by potential tax synergies,"
the analysts said, referring to the Belgian mobile phone
operator in which France Telecom is majority shareholder.
Shares in France Telecom were steady, lagging the French
bluechip CAC 40 index, and have fallen about 5.5 percent
so far this year.
Hutchison also owns 3G wireless network operations in
Britain, Italy and Australia, among other countries. It competes
with Britain's biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere --
a joint venture of Orange and T-Mobile -- Telefonica SA's
O2 and Vodafone Group Plc.
The wireless business had been losing money over the past
decade, but broke even in the second half of 2010 and recovered
further last year. Hutchison said it was expected to contribute
to the conglomerate's profits in the second half of 2011.
J.P. Morgan advised Hutchison group on the purchase,
while Morgan Stanley advised the sellers, a source
familiar with the process said. The source was not authorised to
speak to the media.