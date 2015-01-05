版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 5日 星期一 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Orascom Development completes sale of 15 pct stake of Orascom Hotels and Development

Jan 5 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Says successfully completes sale of 15 percent stake of its Egyptian subsidiary, Orascom Hotels and Development

* Offering was oversubscribed 3.8x and generated 506.1 million Egyptian pounds(approximately $70.7 million, 69.9 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
