BRIEF-Orascom DH says 9-month revenues up 12.1 pct to CHF 184.6 mln

Nov 25 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Records a net profit of 36.4 million Swiss francs, with a strong performance from its operating segments in Q3 2014

* 9-month net profit attributable to shareholders of company reached 36.4 million Swiss francs after a 75.8 million Swiss francs loss in same period last year

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA for period was 24.9 million Swiss francs(9 months 2013: -4.9 million Swiss francs)

* 9-month revenues increased by 12.1 pct to 184.6 million Swiss francs(9 month 2013: 164.7 million Swiss francs)