BRIEF-Orascom DH says 9-month revenues up 12.1 pct to CHF 184.6 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Nov 25 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Records a net profit of 36.4 million Swiss francs, with a strong performance from its operating segments in Q3 2014
* 9-month net profit attributable to shareholders of company reached 36.4 million Swiss francs after a 75.8 million Swiss francs loss in same period last year
* 9-month adjusted EBITDA for period was 24.9 million Swiss francs(9 months 2013: -4.9 million Swiss francs)
* 9-month revenues increased by 12.1 pct to 184.6 million Swiss francs(9 month 2013: 164.7 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.