公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 19:14 BJT

Egypt's OCI says to sell Gavilon stake for $605 mln

CAIRO May 29 Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 16.8 pct stake in U.S. grains merchant Gavilon to Japanese trading house Marubeni for $605 million.

"The transaction is expected to close by September and OCI will use the cash proceeds to finance its fertilizer group expansion strategy in North America and potentially invest in other opportunities under review," OCI said.

"In addition, part of the proceeds will be returned to stakeholders," OCI said in an emailed statement.

