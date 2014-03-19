版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 16:17 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss-listed Orascom falls 3.6 pct on loss warning

ZURICH, March 19 Orascom Development Holding AG : * Swiss-listed Orascom shares fall 3.6 percent following 2013 net loss warning
