瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 11日

BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding to offer 10-15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary

Dec 11 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Filed with Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) to offer 10-15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary, Orascom Hotels and Development (OHD)

* OHD's board of directors approved offering of 10 to 15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary at a total equity value of 3.37 billion Egyptian pounds (approximately $470 million or 455 million Swiss francs)

* 10-15 pct will be sold at a consideration of 15.20 Egyptian pounds(approximately $2.12, 2.06 Swiss francs) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
