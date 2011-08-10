Orascom Telecom reports narrower Q2 net loss

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
CAIRO Aug 10 Orascom Telecom , the Egyptian company bought in March by Russia's Vimpelcom , reported a net loss of $58.5 million for the second-quarter, narrowing from a year earlier.
Orascom was expected to report net income of $64 million, according to the average analyst forecast in Reuters poll.
The company reported a quarterly loss of $66 million a year earlier that was caused mainly by foreign exchange losses. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)