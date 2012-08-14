Orascom Telecom swings to Q2 profit

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
CAIRO Aug 14 Egypt-based Orascom Telecom reported second-quarter net profit of $27 million on Tuesday, reversing a loss of $58 million a year earlier when results were weighed down by tax charges from the sale of its Tunisian business.
Egypt-based Orascom is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom and has operations in Algeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Canada.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $469.8 million, the company said, revising down its year-earlier figure to $439 million from $476 million. Underlying profitability was expected by analysts to be slightly lower because of weaker mobile margins in Bangladesh.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
