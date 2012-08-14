Orascom Telecom swings to Q2 profit

CAIRO Aug 14 Egypt-based Orascom Telecom reported second-quarter net profit of $27 million on Tuesday, reversing a loss of $58 million a year earlier when results were weighed down by tax charges from the sale of its Tunisian business.

Egypt-based Orascom is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom and has operations in Algeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Canada.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $469.8 million, the company said, revising down its year-earlier figure to $439 million from $476 million. Underlying profitability was expected by analysts to be slightly lower because of weaker mobile margins in Bangladesh.