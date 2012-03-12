Egypt's OT Q4 net loss narrows to $83 mln

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
CAIRO, March 12 Orascom Telecom, the Egyptian company bought last year by Russia's Vimpelcom , narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter to $83 million compared to a year earlier when it was hit by impairment charges, it said on Monday.
The firm posted a loss of $170 million in the same period of 2010.
Orascom was expected to report net income of $70 million, according to the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.