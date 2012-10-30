Orascom Telecom considers sale of African units

CAIRO Oct 30 Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH)
said it was considering the sale of all or part of its
interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of
operations in the region.
In a statement on Tuesday, Orascom Telecom said it was
conducting a review of its operations in Burundi, Zimbabwe and
the Central African Republic "to identify, examine and consider
a range of strategic alternatives".
"Those strategic options include, but are not limited to, a
sale of all or a material part of the Sub-Saharan African
Operations either in one transaction or in a series of
transactions," it said.
Russia's Vimpelcom took control of the Egyptian
company last year in a deal worth around $6 billion.