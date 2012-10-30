Orascom Telecom considers sale of African units

CAIRO Oct 30 Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, Orascom Telecom said it was conducting a review of its operations in Burundi, Zimbabwe and the Central African Republic "to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives".

"Those strategic options include, but are not limited to, a sale of all or a material part of the Sub-Saharan African Operations either in one transaction or in a series of transactions," it said.

Russia's Vimpelcom took control of the Egyptian company last year in a deal worth around $6 billion.