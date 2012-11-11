版本:
Orascom Telecom says to upgrade Pakistan mobile network

CAIRO Nov 11 Cairo-based Orascom Telecom (OT) , controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom, said on Sunday it had awarded a deal to upgrade its Mobilink mobile phone network in Pakistan.

It signed a five-year agreement with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and France's Alcatel-Lucent to design, purchase, deploy and maintain the next-generation mobile network equipment and supporting services, OT said in a statement.

OT said Mobilink expected the improved capabilities to allow the firm to boost network efficiency and reduce operating costs. The upgrade would enable the firm to offer 3G services once such licences are issued in Pakistan, it said.

