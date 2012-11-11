Orascom Telecom says to upgrade Pakistan mobile network

CAIRO Nov 11 Cairo-based Orascom Telecom (OT)
, controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom, said on
Sunday it had awarded a deal to upgrade its Mobilink mobile
phone network in Pakistan.
It signed a five-year agreement with China's Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and France's Alcatel-Lucent
to design, purchase, deploy and maintain the
next-generation mobile network equipment and supporting
services, OT said in a statement.
OT said Mobilink expected the improved capabilities to allow
the firm to boost network efficiency and reduce operating costs.
The upgrade would enable the firm to offer 3G services once such
licences are issued in Pakistan, it said.