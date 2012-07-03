FDA approves OraSure in-home HIV test

July 3 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday said it
has approved OraSure Technologies Inc's in-home test
for HIV, making it the first available over-the-counter,
self-administered test for the virus that causes AIDS.
The Food and Drug Administration gave its green light to the
OraQuick In-Home HIV Test, which can provide results of an oral
fluid sample taken by swabbing the upper and lower gums inside
the mouth, within 20 to 40 minutes.
The agency cautioned that a positive result does not mean
an individual is definitely infected with HIV, but rather that
additional testing should be done in a medical setting to
confirm the test.