Carlos Slim's Ora.TV buys Stick Figure Productions

April 10 Ora.TV, the fledgling online digital TV network backed by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has acquired television production company Stick Figure Productions in order to expand its content.

Terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not disclosed.

Launched in July 2012, Ora.TV is home to talk show host Larry King's new program, "Larry King Now." The show can been viewed through Ora.TV or on Hulu, the online video streaming service controlled by News Corp and Walt Disney .

New York based Stick Figure is known for its documentary and reality TV programs that have aired on networks like HBO, PBS and ESPN.

Ora.TV is funded by Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil, controlled by Slim.
