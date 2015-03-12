UPDATE 1-Orbital ATK to finish rocket explosion probe by end March -CEO

(Adds quote from Orbital ATK CEO and U.S. Air Force details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 12 Orbital ATK expects
to complete an investigation into the Oct. 28 explosion of its
Antares rocket by the end of March, the company's chief
executive said on Thursday.
Orbital CEO David Thompson, speaking after an event hosted
by the National Defense Industrial Association, said the
investigation was nearly complete, but he declined to give
details. The explosion destroyed a cargo ship bound for the
International Space Station.
The company last month said the "accident investigation
board," which includes officials from NASA and the Federal
Aviation Administration, had identified a number of credible
causes for the explosion, including the possible presence of
foreign object debris in the rocket's engine. {ID:nL1N0VT39R]
GenCorp Inc's Aerojet Rocketdyne unit refurbishes
Soviet-era NK-33 engines and resells them as AJ-26 motors for
the Antares rockets, but Orbital had already announced plans to
shift to a different motor even before the accident.
Separately, Thompson welcomed a request for information from
the Air Force, which is seeking to end U.S. reliance on a
different Russian-built engine, the RD-180. It powers the Atlas
5 rockets that are used to launch national security satellites.
Thompson said Orbital planned to respond to the request,
which indicated that the Air Force may kick off a
multibillion-dollar competition for 28 launches of government
satellites, instead of focusing narrowly on development of a new
rocket engine.
"I think there's some real opportunities here to achieve
both lower costs and less international dependence," Thompson
said. Company responses are due by March 20.
Congress, concerned about tensions between Washington and
Moscow over Russia's annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine,
last year passed a law requiring the Air Force to end reliance
by 2019 on the RD-180 engine. The new Air Force document,
however, was looking at initial launches of the rockets no later
than 2022.
