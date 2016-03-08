Orbital eyes first customer for in-space satellite servicing

| WASHINGTON, March 7
Monday said it hopes to announce within the next six to eight
weeks its first contract for a new "in space" service aimed at
extending the life and uses of aging commercial satellites in
geosynchronous orbit.
Tom Wilson, vice president of strategy and business
development at Orbital ATK, said the company had invested tens
of millions of dollars in the new capability, but gave no
specific amount. He also declined to name the customer.
Wilson said each year about 70 satellites of the 380
communications satellites in orbit could potentially need
servicing as they reached the end of the propellant that allows
them to maintain their position in space.
Wilson said the company planned to launch its first ViviSat
Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV) in 2018, and then carry out its
first customer mission in early 2019 after an in-orbit checkout.
Orbital ATK eventually plans to operate 10 MEV spacecraft
that will be able to dock with other satellites that are running
out of fuel, repositioning and controlling them to continue
serving their existing areas or move to new areas.
In seven to eight years, as robotic technology advances, the
spacecraft could eventually transfer fuel to aging satellites,
or deliver or swap their payloads, Wilson said, citing work on
such capabilities by NASA and other agencies.
Each of the MEV satellites will be designed to last for 15
to 20 years, with the ability to dock and undock from other
satellites 10 to 15 times, he said.
"It's the start of a whole new market," Wilson said.
The capability would eventually allow the government to send
larger and heavier payloads into space since it could save the
weight of fuel and send that up later.
Wilson said the company had been open about its development
of the technology, and he did not expect criticism from Russia
or China about its potential use to damage other satellites.
"This system was designed for commercial purposes," he said.
The project was first begun by ATK in 2009, but got fresh
momentum after Orbital merged with ATK 18 months ago. Orbital
had a satellite that was ideally sized for the job, and was
docking to other satellites through its NASA space station cargo
resupply contract, Wilson said.
Orbital also had a role on a secret Air Force program that
was first disclosed last year and includes docking capabilities,
he said. He declined to provide any additional details.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)