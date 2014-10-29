Google's Page, Virgin's Branson backed satellite on failed launch

NEW YORK Oct 29 Google Inc Chief
Executive Officer and Co-founder Larry Page and Chairman Eric
Schmidt are among a roster of billionaires who backed a small
satellite built by privately held Planetary Resources Inc that
was aboard an unmanned rocket that blew up during a launch on
Tuesday.
Planetary Resources, which intends to mine asteroids for
fuel, water and minerals, said it also counts Virgin Group
Founder Richard Branson, Ross Perot Jr, former Microsoft Corp
executive Charles Simonyi and John Whitehead, the
former chief executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, among
its investors.
The investors also include Ram Shriram, former executive at
Amazon.com, and Bryan Johnson, founder of online mobile
payments company Braintree.
As an interim step, the Redmond, Washington-based company is
developing small satellites with miniature sensors that can
communicate with Earth. The Arkyd 3 was one of the test
satellites to prove its technology, the company said.
The Antares rocket that exploded on Tuesday was built and
launched by Orbital Sciences Corp, and was primarily
carrying a Cygnus cargo ship with supplies for the International
Space Station.
Rather than using dedicated launch vehicles that can cost
millions per launch, Planetary Resources is building "spacecraft
small enough to hitch a ride into space with larger, primary
payloads," the company said.
"Spaceflight is inherently risky," Planetary Resources said
in a statement, noting that the loss of its Arkyd 3 satellite, a
12-inch by 4-inch unit weighing 10 pounds, would not affect
development of its next satellite, known as the Arkyd 6, which
has been in development for several months.
"With the A3, the Planetary Resources' team achieved most of
our objectives when we delivered the spacecraft to the launch
integration site," the company said.
Planetary Resources said it will use Spaceflight Services
Inc of Tukwila, Washington, to configure a ride on a future
commercial launch vehicle in the United States. The launch is
scheduled for the third quarter of next year.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Bill Rigby; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)