公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五

Orbital Sciences posts higher profit

April 20 Aerospace company Orbital Sciences Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by growth at its launch vehicle segment and affirmed its full-year outlook.

First-quarter net income rose to $13 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with earnings of $12.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.

