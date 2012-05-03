版本:
Orbitz quarterly loss shrinks

May 3 Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc on Thursday posted a smaller quarterly net loss as the total value of its bookings grew.

The company said its first-quarter net loss amounted to $6.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with $10.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year before.

