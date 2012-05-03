UPDATE 2-Orbitz quarterly loss shrinks on stronger bookings

* Says bookings value up 6 pct

* Revenue up 3 pct

* Shares up nearly 5 percent

May 3 Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc reported a smaller quarterly net loss on Thursday, driven by strength in hotel bookings.

The company, which competes with Expedia Inc and Priceline.com, said the total value of its bookings grew 6 percent, helped by hotel and vacation package volume, and higher average hotel-room rates and air fares.

Orbitz shares were up 4.9 percent to $4.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We feel very good about the health and trajectory of our business," Chief Executive Barney Harford told Reuters. He said an easing in fuel prices since February also would stimulate demand.

"As gas prices come down it becomes easier for consumers to travel," Harford said.

Orbitz said its first-quarter net loss was $6.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a loss of $10.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Gross bookings, which are the total value of the company's travel bookings, grew 6 percent to $3.1 billion from the first quarter of 2011. The company said revenue grew 3 percent to $189.8 million in the quarter.

Orbitz expects revenue of $205 million to $211 million in the second quarter. For the full year, it expects revenue to grow between 4 percent and 8 percent.

In addition to the Orbitz website, the company owns other travel sites, including CheapTickets, ebookers, HotelClub and RatesToGo.