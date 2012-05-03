UPDATE 2-Orbitz quarterly loss shrinks on stronger bookings

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Says bookings value up 6 pct
* Revenue up 3 pct
* Shares up nearly 5 percent
May 3 Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc reported a smaller quarterly net loss on Thursday, driven by strength in hotel bookings.
The company, which competes with Expedia Inc and Priceline.com, said the total value of its bookings grew 6 percent, helped by hotel and vacation package volume, and higher average hotel-room rates and air fares.
Orbitz shares were up 4.9 percent to $4.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We feel very good about the health and trajectory of our business," Chief Executive Barney Harford told Reuters. He said an easing in fuel prices since February also would stimulate demand.
"As gas prices come down it becomes easier for consumers to travel," Harford said.
Orbitz said its first-quarter net loss was $6.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a loss of $10.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Gross bookings, which are the total value of the company's travel bookings, grew 6 percent to $3.1 billion from the first quarter of 2011. The company said revenue grew 3 percent to $189.8 million in the quarter.
Orbitz expects revenue of $205 million to $211 million in the second quarter. For the full year, it expects revenue to grow between 4 percent and 8 percent.
In addition to the Orbitz website, the company owns other travel sites, including CheapTickets, ebookers, HotelClub and RatesToGo.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS