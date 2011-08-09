UPDATE 2-Orbitz profit tops views on international strength

* Net profit 8 cents/shr vs 9 cents/shr yr ago
* Gross bookings down 3 percent
* Shares up 0.9 percent
By Kyle Peterson
CHICAGO, Aug 9 Online travel agency Orbitz
Worldwide Inc's OWW.N quarterly net profit fell much less
steeply than analysts expected, helped by strength in its
international business.
The company said on Tuesday that the total value of its
bookings slipped 3 percent to $3 billion, led by a fall of
about 9 percent in domestic business. The value of
international bookings, which account for more than a quarter
of the total, gained 39 percent.
"That component of the business is growing significantly
faster than the domestic business," Chief Executive Officer
Barney Harford told Reuters. "We would expect it to increase in
terms of its percentage of the business."
Second-quarter earnings fell to $8.9 million, or 8 cents
per share, from $9.7 million, or 9 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Wall Street analysts had expected to company to earn 1 cent
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $201 million, beating forecasts
of $199 million.
The company said it expected 2011 revenue of $752 million
to $762 million, which is below the analysts' average forecast
of $778.2 million.
Shares of Orbitz were up 0.9 percent at $2.35 on the New
York Stock Exchange after jumping nearly 4 percent when the
market opened.
