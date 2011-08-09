UPDATE 2-Orbitz profit tops views on international strength

* Net profit 8 cents/shr vs 9 cents/shr yr ago

* Gross bookings down 3 percent

* Shares up 0.9 percent (Rewrites; adds CEO comment, details, forecasts, share movement)

By Kyle Peterson

CHICAGO, Aug 9 Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc's OWW.N quarterly net profit fell much less steeply than analysts expected, helped by strength in its international business.

The company said on Tuesday that the total value of its bookings slipped 3 percent to $3 billion, led by a fall of about 9 percent in domestic business. The value of international bookings, which account for more than a quarter of the total, gained 39 percent.

"That component of the business is growing significantly faster than the domestic business," Chief Executive Officer Barney Harford told Reuters. "We would expect it to increase in terms of its percentage of the business."

Second-quarter earnings fell to $8.9 million, or 8 cents per share, from $9.7 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Wall Street analysts had expected to company to earn 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $201 million, beating forecasts of $199 million.

The company said it expected 2011 revenue of $752 million to $762 million, which is below the analysts' average forecast of $778.2 million.

Shares of Orbitz were up 0.9 percent at $2.35 on the New York Stock Exchange after jumping nearly 4 percent when the market opened. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson and Bijoy Koyitty, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)