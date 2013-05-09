UPDATE 1-Orbitz posts quarterly profit, aided by tax benefit

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 9 Orbitz Worldwide Inc, an online travel agency, reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by a tax benefit.
Net income came to $146.2 million, or $1.34 a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $6.5 million, or 6 cents a share, a year earlier. The company cited a tax benefit of $158.5 million.
Adjusted for items, Orbitz had a loss of 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of 6 cents a share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $202.9 million.
Operating expenses rose 11 percent to $205.7 million.
Gross bookings, or the dollar value of all travel services purchased, fell 1 percent to $3.1 billion, mainly because of lower air-ticket volumes.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.