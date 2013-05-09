UPDATE 1-Orbitz posts quarterly profit, aided by tax benefit

May 9 Orbitz Worldwide Inc, an online travel agency, reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by a tax benefit.

Net income came to $146.2 million, or $1.34 a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $6.5 million, or 6 cents a share, a year earlier. The company cited a tax benefit of $158.5 million.

Adjusted for items, Orbitz had a loss of 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of 6 cents a share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $202.9 million.

Operating expenses rose 11 percent to $205.7 million.

Gross bookings, or the dollar value of all travel services purchased, fell 1 percent to $3.1 billion, mainly because of lower air-ticket volumes.