CORRECTED-Online travel agency Expedia to buy rival Orbitz for $1.33 bln

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
(Corrects purchase price in headline and first paragraph to $1.33 billion from $1.38 billion to reflect 110.8 million Orbitz shares on which deal is based)
Feb 12 Online travel agency Expedia Inc said it would buy rival Orbitz Worldwide for about $1.33 billion, as it looks to increase its customers base in a highly competitive industry.
Expedia's offer of $12.00 per share in cash represents a premium of 24.7 percent to Orbitz's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
* Atico mining provides exploration update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: