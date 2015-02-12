版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 04:00 BJT

CORRECTED-Online travel agency Expedia to buy rival Orbitz for $1.33 bln

(Corrects purchase price in headline and first paragraph to $1.33 billion from $1.38 billion to reflect 110.8 million Orbitz shares on which deal is based)

Feb 12 Online travel agency Expedia Inc said it would buy rival Orbitz Worldwide for about $1.33 billion, as it looks to increase its customers base in a highly competitive industry.

Expedia's offer of $12.00 per share in cash represents a premium of 24.7 percent to Orbitz's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐