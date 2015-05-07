Orbitz Worldwide reports 1st-quarter loss

May 7 Orbitz Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss, missing analysts' expectations of a profit.

The online travel services company, which larger rival Expedia Inc plans to acquire pending approval by antitrust regulators, lost about $20.9 million in the first quarter, or 19 cents per diluted share, versus a year-earlier loss of about $5.9 million, or 5 cents per diluted share.

Analysts estimated, on average, the company would earn 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)