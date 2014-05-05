版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 5日 星期一 20:14 BJT

Orbitz Worldwide posts loss for first quarter

May 5 Orbitz Worldwide, the online travel agency, on Monday posted a quarterly loss, citing the release of an allowance tied to deferred tax assets in 2013.

The net loss in the first quarter came to $5.9 million, or five cents a diluted share, compared with profit of $146.2 million, or $1.34 a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐