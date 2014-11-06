UPDATE 2-Rising U.S. dollar weighs on Orbitz outlook

* Cuts top end of 2014 revenue forecast range

* Third-quarter earnings $0.08/share vs est $0.14

* Marketing costs jump 26 pct

* Shares fall as much as 12 pct (Adds CFO comments, industry background; updates shares)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Nov 6 Orbitz Worldwide Inc cut the top end of its 2014 revenue forecast as a strong U.S. dollar weighs on returns from its international business, sending the online travel operator's shares down as much as 12 percent.

The operator of the Orbitz and CheapTickets websites also reported a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit, hit by a jump in marketing costs related to a new loyalty program. (bit.ly/1onKYU7)

Orbitz and its rivals have stepped up marketing in the past year as competition intensifies in the travel industry.

Weakness in Europe has added to the pressure on the sector, with U.S.-based firms particularly hard hit as they report results in dollars.

"The primary headwind that we're seeing is with regards to the currency, with the dollar running up relative to other currencies, particularly in Europe," Chief Financial Officer Mike Randolfi said on a conference call with analysts.

U.S. companies including McDonald's Corp, IBM and United Technologies Corp have also said recently they expect results to take a hit from a strong dollar, which reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back into U.S. currency.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar's move against currencies of major U.S. trading partners, rose 7 percent in the year to Sept. 30 and hit a four-year high on Thursday. More than a quarter of Orbitz's total revenue last year came from overseas.

It said it expected full-year revenue to rise by as much as 10 percent, down from its earlier forecast of as much as 11 percent. It kept the low end of the range at 9 percent.

The new range implies 2014 revenue of $923.2 million to $931.7 million. Analysts on average were expecting $937.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival Priceline Group Inc said on Tuesday a weakening euro and a slow economic recovery in Europe were raising questions about business in the upcoming holiday season.

Orbitz, which operates ebookers and HotelClub brands outside the United States, said on Thursday it continued to expect "double-digit" percentage growth in the total number of room nights booked in Europe in the fourth quarter.

"The environment in Europe is maybe a little tougher than we'd like but overall we're continuing to identify a good path to growth," Randolfi said.

Orbitz said its marketing costs jumped 26 percent to $92.4 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, partly due to the launch in August of its ebookers Bonus+ loyalty program.

The program earns customers points when they book hotels, flights and vacation packages on ebookers.com.

Net income fell to $9.0 million, or 8 cents per share, from $13.0 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 14 cents per share.

Revenue rose 14.6 percent to $253.1 million, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $253.0 million.

Orbitz's shares were down 5.7 percent at $8 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Robin Paxton)