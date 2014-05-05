版本:
BRIEF-Orbitz Worldwide comments on outlook

May 5 Orbitz Worldwide Inc : * During earnings conference call, online travel agency says it expects stayed hotel room nights to pick up in second quarter with Travelocity

Partner Network contributing one-third of the growth * Company expects air revenue per transaction to fall in Q2
