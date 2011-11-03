UPDATE 1-Orbitz Worldwide Q3 beats; raises FY rev view

* Q3 EPS $0.11 vs est $0.06

* Q3 rev up 4 pct

* Domestic bookings down 4 pct

* Sees 2011 rev $760-$764 mln (Follows alerts)

Nov 3 Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by growth in its non-air travel revenue, and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Total value of its bookings rose 1 percent to $2.85 billion, driven by a 31 percent rise in international bookings.

However, bookings at the company's domestic business, which contributes about 70 percent of total revenue, fell 4 percent.

Orbitz, which competes with Priceline and Expedia Inc , raised its 2011 revenue forecast to $760-$764 million from its prior view of $752-$762 million.

Third-quarter earnings fell to $11.2 million, or 11 cents per share, from $15.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected to company to earn 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total net revenue rose 4 percent to $202.9 million, beating forecasts of $198.4 million.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent to $1.94 in trading before the bell. They closed at $1.90 Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))